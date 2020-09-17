Vivo will launch its V20 series that will include Vivo V20, V20 SE, and V20 Pro, in Thailand on September 21. In the latest development, Vivo Thailand has teased the V20 Pro, that establishes it would be a rebadged edition of the Vivo S7 5G, which debuted in China. Separately, a tipster has shared the screenshots of V20 and V20 SE revealing their specifications.

Phone #1 Vivo V20

The Vivo V20 will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. It will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Vivo V20 will offer a 64MP triple rear camera

The Vivo V20 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono lens. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 44MP front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Vivo V20 SE

Much like the V20, the Vivo V20 SE will also offer a waterdrop notch design. It will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and pack a 4,100mAh battery.

Information What will be the camera like on Vivo V20 SE?

The Vivo V20 SE will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 2MP bokeh lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Phone #3 Vivo V20 Pro

Meanwhile, according to the teaser, the Vivo V20 Pro will sport a wide notch for dual-selfie cameras and slim bezels. It will have a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it will pack an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo V20 Pro will offer a 44MP dual selfie camera

The Vivo V20 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will pack a dual-lens setup including a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP depth lens.

Pricing What about the price?