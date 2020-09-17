Last updated on Sep 17, 2020, 06:45 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme 7i in Indonesia, alongside the Realme 7.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
However, there is no official word on its pricing and availability in India yet.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme 7i offers a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, it is offered in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.
The Realme 7i features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.
The Realme 7i draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme 7i is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (approximately Rs. 15,800) for the solo 8GB/128GB storage variant. It will go on its first flash sale on September 18 in Indonesia via Realme.com, Lazada, and Akulaku. The open sales will start from September 19.
