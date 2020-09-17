As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme 7i in Indonesia, alongside the Realme 7. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, there is no official word on its pricing and availability in India yet. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 7i: At a glance

The Realme 7i offers a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is offered in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.

Information Realme 7i sports a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme 7i features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7i draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?