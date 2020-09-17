As part of its Samsung Days Sale, Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 9,000 on the Galaxy Note20. The offer has gone live and can be availed till September 23 via the company's website, leading retail stores, and all the major online portals. Alongside this, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail an extra cashback of Rs. 6,000 on the flagship handset.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy Note20

The Galaxy Note20 features a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a plastic back panel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup. It bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is available in as many as five color options, depending on the region.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Note20 sports a triple rear camera that comprises a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it comes with a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Note20 draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?