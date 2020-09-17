Samsung has started rolling out the latest One UI Core 2.1 update for its popular mid-ranger, the Galaxy M31. As per the changelog, the firmware comes with a dark mode, text and color enhancements, as well as updated widgets. It also brings clearer app icons, new navigation gestures, one-handed mode, Digital Wellbeing, and the latest September 2020 Android security patch.

Details about the update

The new update carries build number M31FXXU2ATI4 and requires a download size of around 1.62GB. It is currently being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M31 features a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it accommodates quad cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in Ocean Blue and Space Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M31 has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a single 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood