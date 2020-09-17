Expanding its range of flagship smartphones, Japanese tech giant Sony has launched the Xperia 5 II (pronounced Xperia 5 Mark 2). It will go on sale in select markets later this year. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, high-quality cameras, as well as an IP68 dust and water resistance. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Sony Xperia 5 II: At a glance

The Sony Xperia 5 II features a premium metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera module. The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Pink color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Sony Xperia 5 II has a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the top bezel, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Xperia 5 II is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 21W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?