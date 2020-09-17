Last updated on Sep 17, 2020, 07:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of flagship smartphones, Japanese tech giant Sony has launched the Xperia 5 II (pronounced Xperia 5 Mark 2). It will go on sale in select markets later this year.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, high-quality cameras, as well as an IP68 dust and water resistance.
Here's our roundup.
The Sony Xperia 5 II features a premium metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It will be available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Pink color options.
The Sony Xperia 5 II has a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the top bezel, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Xperia 5 II is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 21W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Xperia 5 II is priced at €899 (roughly Rs. 78,000) in the UK and $949 (roughly Rs. 70,000) in the US for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. However, at present, there is no information on the pricing and availability of the phone in India.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.