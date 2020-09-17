Vivo has launched a new 6GB/64GB storage variant of its affordable smartphone, the Vivo Y20 in India. The new variant joins the existing 4GB/64GB model that was launched in the country earlier in August. As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Vivo Y20: At a glance

The Vivo Y20 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple rear camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Purist Blue color options.

Information Vivo Y20 has a 13MP triple rear camera

The Vivo Y20 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch 10.5 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?