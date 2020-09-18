Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy M-series, the Galaxy M51 is set to go on its first sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores in the country. The handset features a massive 7,000mAh battery, quad cameras and a punch-hole display. It was launched just last week. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, it is available in Celestial Black and Electric Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M51 sports a quad-rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based One UI Core 2.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?