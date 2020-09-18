Last night, Apple confirmed the launch of its online store in India. The company said that its online marketplace for all things Apple will debut on September 23. This will be followed by brick-and-mortar retail locations, which will be opening in Mumbai and Bengaluru in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. Here are other developments.

News #2 Facebook launches Business Suite

Social media giant Facebook launched a dedicated Business Suite app to let small businesses manage their Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram pages/profiles from a single place. The app will show messages from both platforms as well as let users share posts on both at the same time and gain insights into their public reach. The service will also have WhatsApp integration in the future.

News #3 Apple's default app switch is just temporary

With the new iOS 14, Apple brings the much-needed ability to choose default apps, but users have found that the change is temporary, at least at present. Currently, the users of the new OS claim, changing defaults for email and browser are reverted to Apple apps post reboot. This means if you chose Chrome, you will get Safari after restarting the device

News #4 WhatsApp partners with CSC India to promote rural entrepreneurship

WhatsApp has partnered with Common Service Centers (CSC India) and launched a chatbot to promote rural entrepreneurship and digital skills. Users of the Facebook-owned messaging service can now send a text to 9999189321 and access course modules of several government-led skill development programmes, including Digital Beti and the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA).

Other things Other important developments to note

Among other things, Facebook updated its policies for Groups, saying that if a group is removed for violating policies, its members/administrators will be temporarily unable to create any new groups and that it will not include any health-related groups in its recommendations. Google, meanwhile, announced Drive will start deleting Trash files after 30 days and fixed an annoying audio cut-out bug in Pixel Buds.

Finally, some COVID-19-related updates