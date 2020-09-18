Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 01:32 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has reduced the price of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro in India by Rs. 4,000. However, there is no price-revision for the McLaren Edition, and it's still listed at Rs. 58,999.
As far as its specifications are concerned, it comes with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,085mAh battery.
Here are more details.
The OnePlus 7T Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in a single Haze Blue color option.
The OnePlus 7T Pro features a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset boots on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0.4 and packs a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
With the latest price-revision, the OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the solo 8GB/256GB storage variant. The new price is already reflecting on Amazon and OnePlus.in.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.