OnePlus has reduced the price of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro in India by Rs. 4,000. However, there is no price-revision for the McLaren Edition, and it's still listed at Rs. 58,999.

As far as its specifications are concerned, it comes with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,085mAh battery.

Here are more details.