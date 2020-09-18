Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, the South Korean tech giant has launched the LG Q31 in its home country. It comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,000mAh battery. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button, and is MIL-STD 810G certified. It will go on sale in the country from September 25.

Design and display LG Q31: At a glance

The LG Q31 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all sides. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup. The handset bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. However, it misses out on a fingerprint sensor. It is available in a single Metallic Silver color option.

Information LG Q31 has a 13MP dual rear camera setup

The LG Q31 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Q31 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?