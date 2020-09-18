Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 03:53 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto E7 Plus in India on September 23 at 12pm, Flipkart now has a dedicated page for the same.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in Brazil last week.
The Moto E7 Plus offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezel on all sides. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue color variants.
The Moto E7 Plus features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Moto E7 Plus draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Moto E7 Plus will be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the solo 4GB/64GB variant in Brazil. However, the official pricing and availability details in India will be revealed at the time of launch on September 23.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.