Motorola is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto E7 Plus in India on September 23 at 12pm, Flipkart now has a dedicated page for the same.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched in Brazil last week.