Xiaomi's talked-about flagship smartphone, the Mi 10T Pro might be announced soon. In the latest development, leakster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the 10T Pro will be priced at €699 (roughly Rs. 60,800) in Europe. As for the key highlights, it is expected to pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 144Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Mi 10T Pro is expected to feature a glass body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. It will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 144Hz display with an adaptive refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T Pro will sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens and a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. Up front, it will offer a single 20MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10T Pro is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?