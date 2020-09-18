Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 07:09 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung's flagship and the successor to Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is now available in select countries such as the US, UK, Singapore and Thailand among others.
The Z Fold2 is a brand-new foldable smartphone from the house of Samsung; it comes with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chipset and triple cameras.
It was launched earlier this month.
Here are more details.
The Galaxy Z Fold2 features the out-folding design just like the original Fold, but with a 'Hideaway-Hinge' and an enhanced sweeper technology.
The handset bears a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-thin glass protection and a punch-hole cut-out. It also gets an edge-to-edge 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Galaxy Z Fold2 houses a triple-rear camera, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. Further, it gets two 10MP selfie cameras, on the cover screen and inside the foldable display.
The Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and a Type-C port for charging.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the solo 12GB/256GB storage variant. As mentioned before, it is up for grabs in the international markets. However, official information on Indian availability is awaited.
