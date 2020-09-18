Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 08:50 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is all geared up to launch its new budget-friendly F-series smartphone, the Galaxy F41 in India.
In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma noticed that the Galaxy smartphone has gotten listed on the Samsung India's official website with model number SM-F415F/DS.
The handset is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and offer a triple camera setup.
Here's our roundup.
The Samsung Galaxy F41 is tipped to bear a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio. It isn't clear if it will have an AMOLED or an LCD screen.
The Samsung Galaxy handset is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth tertiary sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it will have a single 32MP selfie shooter.
The Galaxy F41 will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB.
It will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of Galaxy F41. However, looking at the features and specifications, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000. Further, it is expected to be launched in October.
