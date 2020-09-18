Last updated on Sep 18, 2020, 10:58 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has introduced a new White color variant of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T in China.
As the device completes a year in October, the company has launched the fresh color variant in order to commemorate it. The new color shade joins the 'Frosted Silver' and 'Glacier Blue' models.
It should soon be introduced in other markets as well.
The OnePlus 7T gets a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch display and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is now available in 'Frosted Silver', 'Glacier Blue', and 'White' color options.
The OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 7T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
In India, the OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant and the 8GB/256GB storage model costs Rs. 37,999. The white color variant will also be similarly priced.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.