Last updated on Sep 19, 2020, 12:18 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has reduced the prices of its two affordable smartphones, the Galaxy M01 Core and Galaxy M01s in India by Rs. 500.
The new prices of both the devices are reflecting on Amazon, Samsung.com, and offline retail outlets.
To recall, these handsets were launched in the country earlier in July.
Here are more details.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core features a plastic body having a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels. It sports a 5.3-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) LCD screen and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset, coupled with up to 2GB of RAM, up to 32GB of storage, and packs a 3,000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core offers a single rear camera - an 8MP (f/2.2) autofocus sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a plastic frame body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. It bears a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, the handset packs a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy M01s sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
With the latest price-revision, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is available at Rs. 4,999 for the 1GB/16GB variant and Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB/32GB model.
On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes at Rs. 9,499 for the solo 3GB/32GB storage model.
As mentioned before, the new prices are reflecting on Amazon, Samsung.com, and offline retail outlets.
