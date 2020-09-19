HMD Global is working to launch its new budget smartphone, the Nokia 3.4 in the coming days. Now, a handset that looks similar to 3.4 has been spotted on the FCC database. It might be launched on September 22. As for the key highlights, the Nokia smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 460 chipset, triple cameras and a punch-hole design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 3.4: At a glance

As per the renders, the Nokia 3.4 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole camera and prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a circular camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. A dedicated side-mounted Google Assistant button will also be present. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 3.4 will offer a triple camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera and a 5MP ultra-wide tertiary lens with an LED flash. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals Under the hood

As per the leaks, the Nokia 3.4 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging.

Information What about the pricing?