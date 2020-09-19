Realme will launch its Narzo 20 series in India on September 21, that will include Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 and 20A. Several leaks have already revealed the major specifications and details about the upcoming series. And, now in the latest development, Flipkart has leaked the key specifications and the price of Narzo 20 Pro. Read on to know all about it.

Design and display Realme Narzo 20 Pro: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a punch-hole cut-out and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in Black Ninja and White Knight color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will sport a quad rear camera with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. For selfies, it will offer a 16MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack and a USB charging port.

Information What about the pricing?