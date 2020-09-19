Samsung is gearing up to virtually launch the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the upcoming "Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan" event on September 23. In the latest development, tipster Jimmy Is Promo has revealed the live images of the smartphone along with a bunch of design specifications. It is expected to house triple cameras, offer IP68 build quality and a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will offer a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it will house a single 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a Type-C port.

