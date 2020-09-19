Samsung has reduced the prices of its Galaxy A series smartphones in India by up to Rs. 1,500. The list includes Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, and Galaxy A21s. Moreover, the company has also reduced the price of Galaxy M01 Core and Galaxy M01s by Rs. 500. The new prices are already reflecting on Amazon, Samsung.com, Samsung Opera House.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy A71

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is now priced at Rs. 29,499 for the solo 8GB/128GB storage variant. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 64MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy A51

Separately, the Samsung Galaxy A51 now carries a price-tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 24,499 for the 8GB/128GB model. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Information What's the camera like on Samsung Galaxy A51?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy A31

With the latest price-revision, the Galaxy A31 now costs Rs. 19,999 for the single 6GB/128GB of storage model. The handset gets a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfies

The Samsung Galaxy A31 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it comes with a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #4 Samsung Galaxy A21s

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is now priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB/64GB model. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a 48MP quad rear camera