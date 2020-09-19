Vivo is all set to launch its mid-range smartphones, the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE in Thailand on September 21. Now, just ahead of the launch, Playfuldroid has shared the official renders of both the handsets revealing their design and key specifications. According to the reports, both the devices will come with a waterdrop notch display and triple rear camera setup.

Design and display Vivo V20 and V20 SE: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE will offer a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels. On the rear, they will pack a triple camera module. Both the devices will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono camera. The Vivo V20 SE will also have a similar setup, but with a 48MP primary camera. For selfies, the former model will house a 44MP camera and the latter will pack a 32MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, and the Vivo V20 SE will draw power from a Snapdragon 665 processor. These devices will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,000mAh battery and the latter will house a 4,100mAh battery. Both the handsets will come with 33W fast-charging support.

Camera What about their prices?