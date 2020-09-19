Last updated on Sep 19, 2020, 10:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T on October 14, MySmartPrice (via tipster Ishan Agarwal) has revealed.
Earlier, the handset was expected to be launched this month, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the production issues.
However, OnePlus has not made any official announcements about a launch event.
Here are more details.
As per the previous leaks, the OnePlus 8T will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a redesigned rectangular quad-camera module.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of OnePlus 8T. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it should be priced around Rs. 45,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.