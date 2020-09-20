Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its budget smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro. As per the changelog, the update brings an all-new animation engine, dynamic window technology, new system visuals, a revamped control center, improved permission management for apps, an updated Settings app, and Dark Mode 2.0. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The firmware carries build number V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM, and its size is 755MB. Currently, it is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method and will gradually be available for more users.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a glass body with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a punch-hole display and a thick bottom bezel. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad rear camera, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. For selfies, it gets a single 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Internals Under the hood