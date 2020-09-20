Samsung is planning to launch its F series of camera-focused smartphones in India. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser of the series on Twitter. The F41 is likely to be the first model in the line-up. It should have a notched display, three rear cameras, and draw power from an Exynos 9611 processor. Here are more details.

The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/5ahjw6mqTm — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2020

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F41: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy F41 should have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a significant bezel on the bottom. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone is likely to pack a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 should have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera with an LED flash. On the front, there should be a single 32MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The smartphone will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

