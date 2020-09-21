Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 11:54 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9 is all set to go on sale today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, waterdrop notch display, dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in the country earlier in August.
The Redmi 9 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange color options.
The Redmi 9 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 9 costs Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/128GB storage model.
