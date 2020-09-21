Over the weekend, the US ban on TikTok, WeChat saw major developments. The ban on TikTok was delayed, and might even be lifted, as the service is finalizing a deal with Oracle, Walmart. Meanwhile, the WeChat ban has been blocked by a judge over the lawsuit filed by Chinese-American WeChat users who say that the ban violates free speech rights. Here are more developments.

In an unexpected development, security researchers from Check Point have found that an Iran-based hacker group, Rampant Kitten, has developed Android malware that can steal 2FA codes. The malware was found in an app aimed at helping Persian speakers get a driver's license in Sweden and even had the ability to show phishing pages, steal the targets' contacts, and silently record them via microphone.

The Cybersecurity unit of Homeland Security alerted federal departments and agencies over a critical security vulnerability in the server versions of Microsoft Windows. It has asked the departments to patch the flaw, dubbed Zerologon, no later than September 21 as it poses an "unacceptable risk" and could be exploited by a hacker to take control of any or all computers on a vulnerable network.

Twitter is investigating the case bias in its algorithms. The matter surfaced after several users noted that the platform's image preview system for feed content displayed white faces more often than black ones in photos that had both black and white people. Liz Kelly, a member of the Twitter communications team, said they had tested the models before, and are looking into the claims.

Among other things, Sony apologized for the messed up PlayStation 5 pre-ordering and promised to release more consoles over the next few days, while YouTube confirmed that its site will work with iOS 14 PiP mode only on Premium accounts. Also, popular Indian gaming platform Mobile Premier League raised $90 million as part of a Series-C round.

