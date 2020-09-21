Expanding its portfolio of budget-range smartphones, LG has launched the K42 in the Dominican Republic. It comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, an in-trend punch-hole design, a 4,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras. The handset also gets MIL-STD-810G certification, meaning it can survive drops and harsh environmental conditions. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG K42: At a glance

The LG K42 features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, the rubberized back panel houses quad cameras. It also gets a dedicated button to launch Google Assistant. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG K42 sports a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP super-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG K42 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the LG handset runs on Android 10-based LG UX and packs a 4,000mAh battery. As for the connectivity options, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port for charging.

Information What about the pricing?