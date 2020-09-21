Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 12:34 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of budget-range smartphones, LG has launched the K42 in the Dominican Republic.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, an in-trend punch-hole design, a 4,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras. The handset also gets MIL-STD-810G certification, meaning it can survive drops and harsh environmental conditions.
The LG K42 features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, the rubberized back panel houses quad cameras. It also gets a dedicated button to launch Google Assistant.
The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The LG K42 sports a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP super-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.
The LG K42 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the LG handset runs on Android 10-based LG UX and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
As for the connectivity options, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port for charging.
At present, there's no official word on the pricing of the LG K42. However, looking at the specifications, it might be priced at around Rs. 15,000. Moreover, the availability details are yet to be announced.
