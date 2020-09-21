Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 12:57 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has released a new MS Dhoni edition of its popular mid-ranger, the Reno4 Pro.
The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that bears 'MS Dhoni' lettering and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. The retail box also carries similar branding and color theme.
However, it has the same specifications as the standard Reno 4 Pro.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro MS Dhoni edition features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it has a quad rear camera setup and MS Dhoni's name as well as signature.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro MS Dhoni edition sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro MS Dhoni edition is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. As for the availability, it will go on sale in the country on September 24.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.