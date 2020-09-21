OPPO has released a new MS Dhoni edition of its popular mid-ranger, the Reno4 Pro. The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that bears 'MS Dhoni' lettering and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. The retail box also carries similar branding and color theme. However, it has the same specifications as the standard Reno 4 Pro.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Pro MS Dhoni edition: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 Pro MS Dhoni edition features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it has a quad rear camera setup and MS Dhoni's name as well as signature. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 Pro MS Dhoni edition sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?