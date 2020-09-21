Chinese tech giant OPPO has launched a new Reno4 SE 5G model in its home country. It is the fourth smartphone in the Reno4 series and joins the Reno4, Reno4 Pro, and Reno4 Pro Artist Edition. The handset comes with a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, mid-tier internals, and support for 65W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 SE 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 SE 5G features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is offered in Super Flash Black, Super Flash White, and Super Flash Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno4 SE 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 32MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 SE 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?