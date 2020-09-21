Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 03:53 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
The 6GB RAM variant of OnePlus Nord 6 is now available for sale in India via Amazon and OnePlus.in.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
To recall, it was launched in the country in July.
Here are more details.
The OnePlus Nord offers a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader.
Further, it is available in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlusNord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
For selfies and video calling, it features a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide lens.
The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.4 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.
