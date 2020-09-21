Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 06:00 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings features such as Dark Mode 2.0, a revamped Settings app, gesture navigation, an updated Camera app, new animations, and an updated control center.
Here are more details.
The firmware carries the build number V12.0.1.0.QFHINXM and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a glass body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. The rear panel houses a physical fingerprint scanner and dual cameras.
The handset sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Further, it comes in Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, Space Black and Astro White colors.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it bears a single 13MP front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
