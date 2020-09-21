As for the key highlights, it comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will go on sale starting September 22.

Expanding its range of C-series budget smartphones, Realme has launched the latest C17 model in Bangladesh.

The Realme C17 sports a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets an L-shaped quad camera arrangement and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Further, it is offered in Navy Blue and Lake Green color options.