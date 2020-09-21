Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 06:00 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of C-series budget smartphones, Realme has launched the latest C17 model in Bangladesh.
As for the key highlights, it comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will go on sale starting September 22.
The Realme C17 sports a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets an L-shaped quad camera arrangement and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, it is offered in Navy Blue and Lake Green color options.
The Realme C17 houses a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Realme C17 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the solo 6GB/128GB model. It will go on sale in Bangladesh starting September 22.
