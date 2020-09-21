Last updated on Sep 21, 2020, 07:22 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
TECNO has launched a new 3GB/64GB variant of the Spark 6 Air in India. It joins the existing 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB models that were launched in July and August, respectively.
As for the specifications, the Spark 6 Air comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The TECNO Spark 6 Air offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 7.0-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Further, it is available in Comet Black and Ocean Blue color options.
The TECNO Spark 6 Air sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an 'AI lens'. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The TECNO handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The newly-launched 3GB/64GB model of the TECNO Spark 6 Air is priced at Rs. 8,699 while the existing 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,499, respectively. The 3GB/64GB model will go on sale via Amazon on September 25.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.