TECNO has launched a new 3GB/64GB variant of the Spark 6 Air in India. It joins the existing 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB models that were launched in July and August, respectively. As for the specifications, the Spark 6 Air comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Spark 6 Air: At a glance

The TECNO Spark 6 Air offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 7.0-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Further, it is available in Comet Black and Ocean Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark 6 Air sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an 'AI lens'. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?