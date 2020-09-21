After adding a bunch of new features into Gmail for personal and G Suite accounts, Google appears to be working on a facelift for the service. Reportedly, the company has teased the redesign by giving a glimpse of the new logo that is expected to come with it. Needless to say, it fits with Google's latest design language. Let's take a look at it.

Logo What the new logo looks like?

The new logo, shared with 9to5Google, is not a complete one; it is just a technical drawing that displays the M of Gmail but without the iconic envelop logo that covers it in the current icon. The shape of M is also flatter and more round-ish on the outer corners than the current version, which is consistent with its latest design language.

Reasoning Ditching envelop might fit the new functions of Gmail

The envelop-less M might be a way for Google to present Gmail as something more than a standard email platform. This is because, in recent months, the function of the service has expanded significantly, with G Suite users getting Chat, Meet, and Rooms integrations. Even personal account users have received Meet integration for instant video conferences through the application or web version of Gmail.

Colors Four-color strategy likely for the logo

The technical drawing does not show any colors, but if Google's other icon designs are anything to go by, there is a good chance that the company might choose its brand's four colors - blue, green, yellow, and red. At present, the Gmail logo only uses red and white, which makes it look different from the rest of its products.

Design changes Other design changes might also come with new logo