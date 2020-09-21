-
21 Sep 2020
Realme Narzo 20 series goes official in India
Written byShubham GuptaScience
-
Realme has launched its budget-friendly Realme Narzo 20 series in India, that includes Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro models.
The Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A come with a waterdrop notch display and triple rear camera. On the other hand, the Pro model features a 90Hz display and sports quad rear cameras.
Here are more details.
-
-
Phone #1
Realme Narzo 20
-
The Realme Narzo 20 has a plastic body with waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. It gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The handset draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
-
Information
What's the camera like on Narzo 20
-
The Realme Narzo 20 features a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie snapper.
-
Phone #2
Realme Narzo 20A
-
The Realme Narzo 20A has a waterdrop notch display with noticeable bezels. It sports 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
-
Information
Realme Narzo 20A features a 12MP triple rear camera
-
The Realme Narzo 20A offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) 'retro' lens. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP front-facing camera.
-
Phone #3
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
-
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a punch-hole design and slim bezels on all sides. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, the handset packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfies
-
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.
-
Pricing
What about the price?
-
The Narzo 20 costs Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB/128GB model.
The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
Lastly, the Narzo 20 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.