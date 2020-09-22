Realme has started rolling out the September over-the-air (OTA) update for the Realme XT, Realme X2, and Realme X smartphones. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings features like DC dimming, deep cleanup; a return button in the screenshot preview; improved background cleaning ability; Soloop app; and the latest September 2020 Android security patch. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The update carries a build number RMX1921EX_11.C.07 for Realme XT, RMX1992EX_11.C.12/ RMX1992AEX_11.C.12 for Realme X2, and RMX1901EX_11.C.06 for Realme X. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Phone #1 Realme XT

The Realme XT gets an all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. It sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

Information Realme XT comes with a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme XT features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme X2

The Realme X2 features an all-glass body with waterdrop notch design. It bears a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information Realme X2 offers a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme X2 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Realme X

The Realme X offers a plastic body with an edge-to-edge screen and thick bezel at the bottom. It sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the heart, the handset packs an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,765mAh battery with 20W fast-charging.

Information Realme X features a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera