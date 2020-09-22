Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9A, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9A: At a glance

The Redmi 9A features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock feature. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9A has a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front. This unit also offers support for Face Unlock.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?