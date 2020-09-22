Last updated on Sep 22, 2020, 11:13 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9A, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi 9A features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock feature.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options.
The Redmi 9A has a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front. This unit also offers support for Face Unlock.
The Redmi 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Redmi 9A costs Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB/32GB model. On Amazon, buyers can avail 5% discount on EMI transactions via Bank of Baroda Credit Card and a cashback of up to Rs. 150 through Amazon Pay UPI.
