Expanding its range of budget smartphones, Infinix has launched the Hot 10 in Pakistan. The handset comes with a punch-hole design, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, quad rear cameras, DTS audio processing, and a 5,200mAh battery. It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting September 28. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Hot 10: At a glance

The Infinix Hot 10 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is offered in shades of Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Hot 10 has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, 2MP macro camera, and an AI lens. On the front, it houses a single 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?