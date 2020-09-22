Last updated on Sep 22, 2020, 12:40 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of budget smartphones, Infinix has launched the Hot 10 in Pakistan.
The handset comes with a punch-hole design, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, quad rear cameras, DTS audio processing, and a 5,200mAh battery.
It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting September 28.
Here's our roundup.
The Infinix Hot 10 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is offered in shades of Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave.
The Infinix Hot 10 has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, 2MP macro camera, and an AI lens. On the front, it houses a single 8MP selfie shooter.
The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Infinix Hot 10 costs PKR 20,999 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the base-end 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB models are priced at PKR 23,999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) and PKR 25,999 (Rs. 11,500), respectively.
