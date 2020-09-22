Google is all set to launch its new Pixel phones, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, on September 30. In the latest development, both the handsets were found listed at several European retailers, revealing their pricing, storage options, and color variants. The listings also suggest that the upcoming Pixel phones will be released on October 15. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will offer a plastic body and a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The Pixel 5 is tipped to sport a 90Hz 5.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED display while the Pixel 4a 5G will bear a 60Hz 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are likely to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, they will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the handsets are expected to run on the latest Android 11. Under the hood, the Pixel 5 is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to house a 3,800mAh battery.

Information What about the price?