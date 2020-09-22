As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-tier smartphones, POCO has launched the X3 model in India. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It will go on sale in the country starting September 29 via Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO X3: At a glance

The POCO X3 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X3 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.73) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO X3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?