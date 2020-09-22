OnePlus is gearing up to announce its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14. Now, just a couple of weeks ahead of the launch event, a tipster (via Gizmochina) has revealed the prices of the upcoming handset. As per the leak, the OnePlus 8T will start at €799 (approximately Rs. 69,000) for the entry-level 8GB/128GB model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OnePlus 8T will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a glass body. On the rear, it will house a rectangular quad camera module. The smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be offered in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Polar Silver colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it is tipped to pack a 32MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?