Sep 22, 2020
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus is gearing up to announce its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14. Now, just a couple of weeks ahead of the launch event, a tipster (via Gizmochina) has revealed the prices of the upcoming handset.
As per the leak, the OnePlus 8T will start at €799 (approximately Rs. 69,000) for the entry-level 8GB/128GB model.
As per the leaks, the OnePlus 8T will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a glass body. On the rear, it will house a rectangular quad camera module.
The smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It will be offered in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Polar Silver colors.
The OnePlus 8T will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it is tipped to pack a 32MP camera on the front.
The OnePlus 8T will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The latest tip-off claims that the OnePlus 8T will be priced at €799 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model and at €899 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. However, in India, it should start at around Rs. 45,000.
