Last updated on Sep 22, 2020, 06:46 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, South Korean tech giant LG has launched the K71 model in Central America and Caribbean regions.
The handset features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes with a spring-loaded stylus pen and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Here's our roundup.
The LG K71 has a 'U'-shaped display cut-out for the selfie snapper and prominent bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It also features a dedicated stylus for taking notes, creating animated messages, and other productivity tasks.
The LG K71 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 32MP camera on the front.
The LG K71 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based LG UX and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, LG has not shared the pricing and availability details of the K71. However, looking at its specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,000).
