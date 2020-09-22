Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, South Korean tech giant LG has launched the K71 model in Central America and Caribbean regions. The handset features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes with a spring-loaded stylus pen and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG K71: At a glance

The LG K71 has a 'U'-shaped display cut-out for the selfie snapper and prominent bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It also features a dedicated stylus for taking notes, creating animated messages, and other productivity tasks.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG K71 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 32MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The LG K71 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based LG UX and packs a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?