Vivo has announced the Vivo V20 and V20 Pro in Thailand. Both the handsets come with a sleek design, mid-tier Snapdragon 700-series chipsets, AMOLED screens, and a triple rear cameras. However, the Pro model is a superior offering with dual front cameras, a more capable 5G-enabled chipset, and built-in vapor chamber liquid cooling system. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo V20 and V20 Pro: At a glance

The Vivo V20 Pro bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It has a wide notch for the dual selfie cameras. Notably, the design, display and full specifications of the V20 are yet to be announced, but it is likely to feature a punch-hole design. On the rear, both the handsets pack a triple camera module.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it houses a 44MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The standard V20 sports a 64MP triple-lens rear camera (other sensors unknown) and a single 44MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset while the V20 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 765G processor. Both the smartphones run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the duo packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information How much do they cost?