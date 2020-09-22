-
Vivo has announced the Vivo V20 and V20 Pro in Thailand. Both the handsets come with a sleek design, mid-tier Snapdragon 700-series chipsets, AMOLED screens, and a triple rear cameras.
However, the Pro model is a superior offering with dual front cameras, a more capable 5G-enabled chipset, and built-in vapor chamber liquid cooling system.
Here's our roundup.
Vivo V20 and V20 Pro: At a glance
The Vivo V20 Pro bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It has a wide notch for the dual selfie cameras.
Notably, the design, display and full specifications of the V20 are yet to be announced, but it is likely to feature a punch-hole design. On the rear, both the handsets pack a triple camera module.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Vivo V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it houses a 44MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
The standard V20 sports a 64MP triple-lens rear camera (other sensors unknown) and a single 44MP selfie shooter.
Under the hood
The Vivo V20 draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset while the V20 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 765G processor.
Both the smartphones run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the duo packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
How much do they cost?
The Vivo V20 Pro is priced at THB 14,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) and will go on sale in Thailand starting September 30. The pricing and availability details of the Vivo V20 will be announced at a later date.