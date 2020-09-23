Google is all set to launch the Pixel 5 on September 30. The handset was recently spotted on various European retailers, revealing details about its pricing and variants. Now, just days ahead of the launch, WinFuture has leaked the full specifications of the Pixel 5. As per the tip-off, it will come with a 90Hz screen, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Design and display Google Pixel 5: At a glance

According to WinFuture, the Pixel 5 will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 5 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 5 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also have the Titan M security chip. The handset will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?