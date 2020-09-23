Even as TiktTok, Oracle, and Walmart came close to finalizing a deal, China is not ready to let the service off the hook. An editorial published in China Daily, a Chinese Communist Party-run newspaper, says that the country's government has no reason to clear the "unfair" and "dirty" deal, which is solely based on extortion and bullying. Here are more developments.

News #2 Musk promises $25,000 worth Tesla EV

At the Tesla Battery Day event, CEO Elon Musk announced several new battery innovations the company has developed or is developing, including anode and cathode technology, materials science, in-house mining operations and manufacturing improvements. All these developments, he said, would make Tesla batteries more sustainable and affordable, allowing them to make a $25,000 fully autonomous EV available to customers in about 3 years' time.

News #3 International Space Station successfully dodged orbital debris

The astronauts on the International Space Station performed an avoidance maneuver to dodge an unknown piece of space debris. The object was supposed to fly within kilometers of the station, but out of an abundance of caution, its trajectory was changed to move further away. During the maneuver, the crew relocated to the Soyuz spacecraft to be ready for evacuation if needed.

News #4 Microsoft licenses OpenAI's GPT-3 text-generation AI

Meanwhile, Microsoft has exclusively licensed GPT-3, the powerful text-generation AI model developed by OpenAI. The company told The Verge that the license gives it exclusive access to the underlying code of GPT-3, which it hopes to integrate into its products and services to empower every individual and business on the planet to achieve more, create something new and interesting.

Other developments Other important developments to note

Finally, some COVID-19-related updates