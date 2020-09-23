HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 as its latest budget offerings. The handsets come with HD+ screens, entry-level chipsets, and up to triple rear cameras. Separately, the company has announced that the Nokia 8.3 5G will go on sale in the US starting tomorrow. The handset was introduced in March but its release got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Phone #1 Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 features a waterdrop notched design with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset has a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Nokia 2.4 sports a 13MP dual rear camera module

The Nokia 2.4 has a dual-rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses a single 5MP shooter.

Phone #2 Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 features a punch-hole design with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support via the Type-C port.

Information What is the camera like on the Nokia 3.4?

The Nokia 3.4 bears a triple rear camera module including a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera with an LED flash. Up front, it packs a single 8MP selfie snapper.

Phone #3 Nokia 8.3 5G

The Nokia 8.3 5G offers a punch-hole design with a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is fueled by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Nokia 8.3 5G sports a quad rear camera unit

The Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Pricing How much do the handsets cost?