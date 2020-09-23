Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 04:37 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
LG has finally announced the price of its premium smartphone, the LG Wing. The novel, dual-screen handset will carry a price-tag of KRW 10,98,900 (roughly Rs. 69,100) in South Korea and go on sale starting early October.
The LG Wing features dual screens with a swiveling design, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The LG Wing offers a unique swiveling mechanism that allows the main 6.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen to rotate from portrait to landscape orientation and form a T-like shape, revealing the smaller 3.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1240) secondary display.
The unique form-factor enables next-level of multitasking, wherein you can use both the screens simultaneously for running different apps.
The main display also conceals a fingerprint sensor.
The LG Wing has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/1.9) motorized pop-up camera.
The LG Wing is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based Q OS and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired as well as 10W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the LG Wing is priced at KRW 10,98,900 (approximately Rs. 69,100) in South Korea. The handset will be available for purchase starting early October. However, the details regarding its availability in other markets are yet to be announced.
