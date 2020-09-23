LG has finally announced the price of its premium smartphone, the LG Wing. The novel, dual-screen handset will carry a price-tag of KRW 10,98,900 (roughly Rs. 69,100) in South Korea and go on sale starting early October. The LG Wing features dual screens with a swiveling design, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG Wing: At a glance

The LG Wing offers a unique swiveling mechanism that allows the main 6.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen to rotate from portrait to landscape orientation and form a T-like shape, revealing the smaller 3.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1240) secondary display. The unique form-factor enables next-level of multitasking, wherein you can use both the screens simultaneously for running different apps. The main display also conceals a fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Wing has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/1.9) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Wing is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based Q OS and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired as well as 10W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?