Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy F-series of smartphones in India soon. The new line-up will be exclusive to Flipkart and we expect to learn more about its arrival on September 24, according to a microsite activated by the e-commerce giant. Reportedly, the first handset in the upcoming range will be the Galaxy F41. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F41: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is likely to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy F41 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera with an LED flash. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?