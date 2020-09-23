Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 04:40 pm
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Motorola has launched the new Moto E7 Plus in India. It was unveiled in Brazil earlier this month.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will go on sale starting September 30 via Flipkart.
The Moto E7 Plus features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange color options.
The Moto E7 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Moto E7 Plus is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the Moto E7 Plus is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the solo 4GB/64GB variant. As mentioned before, it will go on sale in the country starting September 30 at 12 pm via Flipkart.
