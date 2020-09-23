Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Motorola has launched the new Moto E7 Plus in India. It was unveiled in Brazil earlier this month. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will go on sale starting September 30 via Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto E7 Plus: At a glance

The Moto E7 Plus features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto E7 Plus is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?