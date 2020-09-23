OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14. In the latest development, Pete Lau, the company's CEO, has confirmed that the handset will have a 120Hz display and it will be of the same size as its predecessor i.e. 6.5-inch. Earlier, a tipster revealed the prices of the upcoming OnePlus 8T. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

Just like the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T will offer a glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will pack a 32MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?