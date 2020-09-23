Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 06:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14.
In the latest development, Pete Lau, the company's CEO, has confirmed that the handset will have a 120Hz display and it will be of the same size as its predecessor i.e. 6.5-inch.
Earlier, a tipster revealed the prices of the upcoming OnePlus 8T.
Here's our roundup.
Just like the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T will offer a glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will pack a 32MP camera on the front.
The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OnePlus 8T is tipped to cost €799 (approximately Rs. 69,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and €899 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch event on October 14.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.